192 crashes and spinouts reported on Minnesota roads as snow continues

Numerous crashes and spinouts have been reported on Minnesota roads Tuesday morning as snow continues to fall in the Twin Cities metro and beyond.

As of 10 a.m. the State Patrol reported 139 crashes and 53 spinouts. Seven people have been reported injured.

When all is said and done, the Twin Cities could see about 4-7 inches of snow, which is expected to have a bigger impact on the evening commute.

As of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, many roads across the Twin Cities metro were completely or partially covered in snow, with numerous crashes and spinouts reported, according to MnDOT's website.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation told FOX 9 crews started treating roads around midnight, saying it's best to treat roads as close to the start of the snow fall as possible. As of Tuesday morning, MnDOT had about 200 crews out working to keep the roads clear. Crews will work 12-hour shifts until the roads are in good shape.

The fast snowfall will mean crews will have to work quickly to keep up.