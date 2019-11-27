Snow totals: A foot for Prior Lake, more than 8 inches for other Twin Cities metro areas

article

A foot of snow fell on Prior Lake and more than 8 inches blanketed much of the Twin Cities metro area after an overnight winter storm.

Starting Tuesday night and tapering off Wednesday, this season’s first winter storm dropped 12 inches on Prior Lake.

Minnetonka and MSP Airport both reported more than 9 inches with 9.5 inches and 9.2 inches respectively.

Some other notable totals were St. Louis Park’s 8.8 inches, Plymouth and Fridley’s 8.5 inches and Eden Prairie’s 8 inches.

Wednesday, the snow cleanup continued through the day as crews prepare for the next round of possible winter weather Friday and Saturday.

The winter weather caused hundreds of crashes on Minnesota roads and led multiple communities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, to issue snow emergencies Wednesday.