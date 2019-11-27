Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies, plowing to begin at 9 p.m. Wednesday

article

Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota have declared snow emergencies following a winter storm that hit Minnesota Tuesday into Wednesday morning that dropped 6-10 inches of snow in the Twin Cities metro. Plowing in both cities will begin at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Both cities say residents should remind any Thanksgiving guests or visitors of the snow emergency rules if they plan to park on city streets.

MINNEAPOLIS SNOW EMERGENCY RULES

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. (Day 1)

Do not park on EITHER side of a Snow Emergency route until 8 a.m., or the street is fully plowed.

Thursday, Nov. 28, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Day 2)

Do not park on the EVEN numbered side of a non-Snow Emergency route until 8 p.m., or that side of the street is fully plowed, or on EITHER side of a parkway until 8 p.m., or the parkway is fully plowed.

Friday, Nov. 29, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Day 3)

Do not park on the ODD numbered side of a non-Snow Emergency route until 8 p.m., or that side of the street is fully plowed.

For more information on Snow Emergencies in Minneapolis, visit minneapolismn.gov/snow.

ST. PAUL SNOW EMERGENCY RULES

Beginning at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, 11/27/2019, all NIGHT PLOW ROUTES will be plowed.

Do not park on Night Plow Routes, which include downtown and all streets with signs posted "NIGHT PLOW ROUTE" and "NIGHT PLOW ROUTE THIS SIDE OF STREET."

Vehicles which are not moved from Night Plow Routes by 9 p.m. 11/27/2019, will be ticketed and towed.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, 11/28/2019, all DAY PLOW ROUTES will be plowed.

Do not park on Day Plow Routes. Day Plow Routes are not marked by signs. If there are no “Night Plow" signs posted within the block, then consider it a Day Plow Route.

Vehicles which are not moved from Day Plow Routes by 8 a.m. 11/28/2019, will be ticketed and towed.

Always follow all posted street signs. Do not park vehicles where signs indicate "No Parking." A Snow Emergency lasts 96 hours, or until December 1, 2019 at 9 p.m. To avoid a ticket or tow, do not park in areas where streets are not plowed to the curb.

Information about where and when visitors can park during a snow emergency can be found at stpaul.gov/snowemergencymap.