Severe weather Saturday: Hail, lightning and property damage

Storms in and around Stearns County and Todd County damaged property and dropped huge chunks of hail, while the Twin Cities saw intense lightning throughout Saturday night.

Property damage in Melrose shot Sunday morning shows the aftermath of Saturday's storms:

Damage was also reported in the Grey Eagle area, where storms appeared to have destroyed a dock.

Storm damage in grey Eagle, Minnesota. (Courtesy: Tedd Ostrem).

Viewer-submitted images show large hail that fell in Wadena, Bertha and Staples:

Hail stones in Wadena (Courtesy: Sue Nathe). (Supplied)

Hail in Bertha (Courtesy: Dawn Taylor)

Hail in Staples, Minnesota. (Courtesy: Chris Smith). (Supplied)

Footage from Dan Gregoria shows lightning over the Twin Cities:

