Road conditions: Rainy mix could create some slick spots in southern MN

The Brief A rainy mix Tuesday morning could create slick spots during the Tuesday morning commute. MnDOT has reported some light slush and damp pavements on roads this morning. The system will move to the east by mid to late morning, leaving a mostly dry day behind.



A rainy mix could create some slick spots on roads in south central Minnesota on Tuesday morning.

Road conditions from rainy mix

Local perspective:

As of 8:10 a.m., MnDOT has reported light slush, damp pavement, and slick spots on roads in southeastern Minnesota, and just south of the Twin Cities metro near Lakeville.

The rain is mostly concentrated in south central Minnesota, going as far north as Jordan to Lakeville to Hastings, missing the majority of the Twin Cities metro.

While a few sleet pellets or snowflakes might mix in, anything more than a dusting, if that, is unlikely. The rainy mix is expected to move east by mid to late morning, leaving a mostly dry day behind.

What you can do:

You can find the latest road conditions on MnDOT’s website 511.org.

Tuesday's forecast in Minnesta

What's next:

Once the system clears, areas north of the Interstate 94 corridor will see sunshine, while areas south of the metro will hang onto cloud cover.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s across the state, with easterly winds at 5-10 mph. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 42 degrees, with overnight lows in the 30s.

Wednesday will be fairly cloudy with widespread highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. A couple of light rain showers are possible for northern Minnesota. Later in the week, temperatures turn much warmer with highs in the 50s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)