Minnesota weather: Rainy mix in southern MN early Tuesday, seasonable afternoon

The Brief A rainy mix will pass through southern Minnesota early Tuesday, mostly missing the Twin Cities metro. The afternoon remains dry with sunshine north of I-94 and cloudier conditions in the south. Warmer temperatures arrive later this week with highs in the 50s.



Tuesday brings a rainy mix with occasional snowflakes to parts of southern Minnesota this morning before clearing for a quiet and seasonable afternoon.

Tuesday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

The day begins with a rainy mix in parts of southern Minnesota, which may include a few snowflakes and sleet pellets. The system will stay mostly south of the metro, although a few sprinkles may reach the Interstate 494 corridor. While any accumulation is unlikely, damp roads could create some slick spots for the morning commute.

READ MORE: Road conditions: Rainy mix could create some slick spots in southern MN

The system will scoot off to the east by the middle part of the day. Areas north of the Interstate 94 corridor will see sunshine, while areas south of the metro will hang onto cloud cover.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s across the state, with easterly winds at 5-10 mph. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 42 degrees, with overnight lows in the 30s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday will be fairly cloudy with widespread highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. A couple of light rain showers are possible for northern Minnesota.

Thursday turns warmer as temperatures try to reach near 50 degrees. The clouds will clear for a much sunnier Friday though it will be a few degrees cooler. The weekend brings warmer temperatures in the low 50s, which is about 10 degrees above average.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)