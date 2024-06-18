MN weather: Timeline of what to expect with Tuesday's storms; tornado watch issued

Strong storms are possible in Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A Level 2 threat of severe weather is in place for the afternoon and evening for much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, and western Wisconsin. The key times for the overall area are between 4 p.m. and midnight, with the Twin Cities metro likely seeing storms between 6-10 p.m.

Tornado watch issued for much of Minnesota Tuesday

A tornado watch has been issued for 30 Minnesota counties, including the Twin Cities, until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Timeline of what to expect

Heat and humidity will build throughout the day on Tuesday. A more organized line of storms will start to fire up to the west by around 4 p.m. Tuesday. That being said, there's some wiggle room with the time and placement of these storms but in general, storms will start to organize by around 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

These storms will begin to creep toward the Twin Cities metro, and by 6 p.m. we should start to see storms on the west side of the Twin Cities metro. The storms will begin to march through the metro between 6-7 p.m. Between 6-9 p.m., stronger storms are expected around the Interstate 35 corridor.

Storms will start to exit the area between the 9-10 p.m. hour, and by midnight the severe storms should have moved out of the viewing area. Some non-severe storms may linger during the overnight hours.

Hail and wind are the primary threats with Tuesday's storms, with torrential downpours possible. An isolated tornado threat is possible with any storms that do fire.