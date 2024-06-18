MN weather: Timeline of what to expect with Tuesday's storms; tornado watch issued

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Saint Louis County
14
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 2:13 PM CDT until TUE 8:15 PM CDT, Itasca County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:36 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 2:45 PM CDT, Cass County, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wright County, Wright County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:36 AM CDT until SAT 11:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:30 PM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until MON 5:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 1:25 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Becker County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Otter Tail County, Wadena County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 1:27 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 1:26 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Cass County, Cook County, Crow Wing County, Itasca County, Koochiching County, Lake County, Pine County, Saint Louis County

MN weather: Timeline of what to expect with Tuesday's storms; tornado watch issued

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 18, 2024 12:03pm CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Strong storms are possible in Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon and evening

A Level 2 threat of severe weather is in place for the afternoon and evening for much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, and western Wisconsin. The key times for the overall area are between 4 p.m. and midnight, with the Twin Cities metro likely seeing storms between 6-10 p.m. 

MN weather: Storms possible Tuesday

FOX 9's Keith Marler shares an updated on the forecast.

Tornado watch issued for much of Minnesota Tuesday

A tornado watch has been issued for 30 Minnesota counties, including the Twin Cities, until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. 

A tornado watch has been issued for 30 counties stretching from Iowa to the Canadian border. 

Timeline of what to expect

Heat and humidity will build throughout the day on Tuesday. A more organized line of storms will start to fire up to the west by around 4 p.m. Tuesday. That being said, there's some wiggle room with the time and placement of these storms but in general, storms will start to organize by around 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

These storms will begin to creep toward the Twin Cities metro, and by 6 p.m. we should start to see storms on the west side of the Twin Cities metro. The storms will begin to march through the metro between 6-7 p.m. Between 6-9 p.m., stronger storms are expected around the Interstate 35 corridor. 

Storms will start to exit the area between the 9-10 p.m. hour, and by midnight the severe storms should have moved out of the viewing area. Some non-severe storms may linger during the overnight hours.

Hail and wind are the primary threats with Tuesday's storms, with torrential downpours possible. An isolated tornado threat is possible with any storms that do fire. 

 