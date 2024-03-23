MN weather: Timeline of what to expect with Sunday's snow

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
13
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Roseau County, West Marshall County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Dodge County, Goodhue County, Steele County, Wabasha County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Polk County

MN weather: Timeline of what to expect with Sunday's snow

By and FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 23, 2024 9:05am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

MN weather: Calm Saturday, snow arrives Sunday

The weekend will start bright and calm on Saturday before a second round of spring snow arrives on Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A spring snowstorm will bring the potential for heavy snow, strong winds, and rain to Minnesota starting Sunday. 

Patchy, light snow starts after midnight Saturday and develops into wet heavy snow Sunday afternoon in the Twin Cities. The heavy snow will then transition into rain late Sunday night into Monday morning. 

RELATED: Calm Saturday ahead of snowy Sunday

Here's a timeline of what to expect Sunday into Monday:

  • Early Sunday: Patchy, light snow starts after midnight.
  • Sunday morning: Patchy, light snow continues Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon.
  • Sunday afternoon: Snow becomes heavy at times. Strong northwest winds create tough travel as heavy snow will be blowing around as it falls.
  • Sunday afternoon to Sunday evening: Heavy snow with strong winds. Overnight, some areas could have very low visibility. Gusts will be in the 20s and 30s, with some peaks close to 40 mph.
  • Sunday night into Monday morning: Snow transitions to rain.
  • Monday afternoon to Monday evening: Rain continues.

Weather warnings

A few winter weather alerts are in effect starting Sunday:

  • A winter weather advisory is in effect Sunday for southwestern Minnesota along the Iowa border.
  • A winter weather storm watch is in effect starting Sunday for the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota, as well as northwestern Minnesota.
  • A winter storm warning is in effect Sunday for an area of central Minnesota into northeastern Minnesota.
  • A blizzard warning is in effect Sunday for far northeastern Minnesota.