MN weather: Timeline of what to expect with Sunday's snow

A spring snowstorm will bring the potential for heavy snow, strong winds, and rain to Minnesota starting Sunday.

Patchy, light snow starts after midnight Saturday and develops into wet heavy snow Sunday afternoon in the Twin Cities. The heavy snow will then transition into rain late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Here's a timeline of what to expect Sunday into Monday:

Early Sunday: Patchy, light snow starts after midnight.

Sunday morning: Patchy, light snow continues Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon.

Sunday afternoon: Snow becomes heavy at times. Strong northwest winds create tough travel as heavy snow will be blowing around as it falls.

Sunday afternoon to Sunday evening: Heavy snow with strong winds. Overnight, some areas could have very low visibility. Gusts will be in the 20s and 30s, with some peaks close to 40 mph.

Sunday night into Monday morning: Snow transitions to rain.

Monday afternoon to Monday evening: Rain continues.

Weather warnings

A few winter weather alerts are in effect starting Sunday: