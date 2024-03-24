MN weather: Heavy snow, strong winds expected Sunday, turns into rain Monday

Sunday is expected to bring a spring snowstorm, with the potential of heavy snow and strong winds in the afternoon and into the evening. That snow is expected to turn into rain by Monday in the Twin Cities.

Sunday morning started with some light snow, but by the afternoon the snow is expected to pick up as the system moves into the state. Sunday night, snow is likely to be heavy with winds coming from the east at 20 to 35 mph.

The rest of the week is expected to be pretty mild with mostly sunny days and temperatures in the 40s.

Timeline of what to expect with Sunday's snow

Sunday evening: Snow continues to come down over a large area of the region. Snow and blowing snow are expected. Reduced visibility and difficult travel are likely. Heavy snow at times.

Sunday night: Snow continues, heavy at times. Strong east winds. Travel continues to be difficult. A one or more inches an hour snow rate will be possible – not during the whole snowstorm, but at in the evening and overnight Sunday.

Monday Morning: Snow to the west and north of the state. Moderate and potentially still heavy here and there. Blowing snow in western and northwestern Minnesota with strong gusts from the north and northeast. Rain is expected to move into southern Minnesota. Rain will start to melt and compact snow in those areas. The transition from snow to rain is looking to occur sometime in the morning hours for the Twin Cities. It is likely to happen for the southern metro first, then the north and northwest metro later.

Monday at lunchtime: Snow and wind continue to the west, central, and northern Minnesota. Rain showers and areas of dry air are expected to move into south-central and southeastern Minnesota.

Monday evening: Areas of snow and wind still possible over western and northern Minnesota. Dry air is likely to be wrapped into this system, creating big changes from areas of no precipitation to areas of snow or rain showers. A few thundershowers may pop up in southeastern Minnesota, and rumbles in the southeast.

Tuesday morning: The tail end of this system. Breezy with northwest winds. A few areas of light snow and some blowing snow, but minor accumulation is expected late into the storm. Colder temperatures will slowly invade the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest – especially for Wednesday.

Expected snow accumulations

This snowstorm may lead to a big contrast in snow accumulations – even across the Twin Cities. Higher amounts are expected in the northwest metro and even more so heading northwest on Interstate 94 toward St. Cloud. The southern and southeastern areas of the Twin Cities will likely see less snow.

The warmer temperatures along with the heavy snow will lead to compacting snow, and it won’t just pile up. With even warmer air arriving heading into Monday morning and especially throughout the day on Monday, areas of rain will help to melt the freshly fallen snow.

Weather warnings