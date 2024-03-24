Minnesota, Wisconsin school closings, delays for March 25, 2024
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A spring snowstorm is expected to bring heavy snow to Minnesota on Sunday. This could lead to school closings and delays on Monday.
Here's the current list of school closings/delays as of 9:23 a.m. on Sunday, March 24.
- Perpich Arts High School: Closed through Tuesday, e-learning on Wednesday and Thursday