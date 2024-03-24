Minnesota, Wisconsin school closings, delays for March 25, 2024

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
11
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Chisago County, Isanti County, Sherburne County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Brown County, Goodhue County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Clay County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Traverse County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Meeker County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Washington County, Wright County

Minnesota, Wisconsin school closings, delays for March 25, 2024

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 24, 2024 9:26am CDT
Education
FOX 9

MN weather: Heavy snow, strong winds Sunday

The snow on Sunday is starting light in the morning. By the afternoon the snow is expected to pick up, and by Sunday night the snow is expected to be heavy with strong winds. Monday the snow is expected to turn into rain, causing the freshly fallen snow to melt.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A spring snowstorm is expected to bring heavy snow to Minnesota on Sunday. This could lead to school closings and delays on Monday. 

RELATED: Timeline of what to expect with Sunday's snowstorm

Here's the current list of school closings/delays as of 9:23 a.m. on Sunday, March 24. You can find the most current list of school closings here

  • Perpich Arts High School: Closed through Tuesday, e-learning on Wednesday and Thursday


 