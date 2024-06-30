Expand / Collapse search
MN weather: Rain, storm chances return Monday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 30, 2024 8:38pm CDT
Weather
FOX 9

MN weather: Gorgeous Sunday, possible rain Monday

After a beautiful, sunny Sunday, some rain and rumbles are possible Monday. Despite a dry Sunday, flood warnings are still in place around the Twin Cities metro. Rain is possible across the state overnight Monday into Tuesday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a gorgeous Sunday, rain and storm chances are expected to return this week.

It won't be a complete washout, but the timing isn't great with many rivers at flood stage and expected to crest in the next 24 hours or so and outdoor activities planned to mark the Fourth of July.

It'll be quiet overnight and for a portion of the day on Monday. But, as the area of high pressure that led to the gorgeous Sunday moves out, a combination of low-pressure centers will make their way to Minnesota.

This will bring instability into the area, along with moisture out of the south. 

Scattered storms and rain are expected to arrive late Monday night into Tuesday morning in the Twin Cities metro area. Long-range charts show there's a chance of over an inch of rain in some areas.

On Tuesday, there's a chance for some showers, but it's looking as if the bulk of the moisture will stay to the south.

Things will get a chance to dry out a bit on Wednesday.

Looking ahead, showers and scattered thunderstorms are possible from the night of July 4 into July 5 in the Twin Cities metro.

Here's the seven-day forecast:

Ian Leonard's seven-day forecast. (FOX 9 / FOX 9)