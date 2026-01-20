MN weather: Calmer and a little warmer Tuesday with a dash of evening light flakes

The Brief Slightly warmer temperatures, along with some light flakes, are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. Frigid temperatures return Thursday night, when the windchill is forecast to be 40 below zero in the Twin Cities metro. The high on Friday is 8 below zero.



Minnesota will start to warm up, albeit briefly, for the middle of the work week before it turns frigid again.

Minnesota weather forecast

Tuesday's forecast:

Clouds will increase quickly after sunrise on Tuesday, making for a cloudy afternoon. The high will be around 13 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Light snow begins to fly in the late afternoon in western Minnesota. This system will scoot through mostly southern Minnesota, but a few light flakes or a dusting is possible in the Twin Cities metro area just after the dinner hour.

Frigid temperatures return

What's next:

Wednesday will start off quiet with some light flakes in the forecast. An inch of fluff is possible in the Twin Cities metro. The high on Wednesday is around 22 degrees.

Then get ready for some much colder air. Temperatures will start dropping Wednesday night through Thursday. By Thursday evening, temperatures will be frigid, with wind chills in the 40s below zero for the Twin Cities and 50s below zero for portions of northern Minnesota.

The high on Friday will be around 8 below zero.