MN weather: Dangerous cold across Minnesota, cold weather advisory in effect

The Brief A cold weather advisory is in effect until noon on Monday. Feels-like temperatures in some areas are expected to drop below 30 degrees below zero. Frostbite is possible in 15 minutes or less in these conditions.



A cold weather advisory is in effect across Minnesota through Monday morning as temperatures plunge to dangerously cold levels to start the week.

Cold weather advisory

What we know:

The cold weather advisory remains in effect until noon on Monday. If you've never heard of a cold weather advisory before, that's because it's new. Cold weather advisories have replaced wind chill advisories.

Sunday evening, air temps in the Twin Cities were in the single-digits while the feels-like temperature hovered around 10 degrees below zero. Further east and north, it only gets colder. In Saint Cloud, the feels-like temperature was 20 degrees below zero, while in Alexandria, Detroit Lakes, and Bemidji the feels-like temperature was below 30 degrees below zero.

What's next:

The chill will intensify in the overnight hours. In the Twin Cities, feels-like temperatures are expected to plunge lower than 20 below zero through early Monday morning.

While the advisory is set to expire at noon on Monday, don’t expect a rapid warmup. Frigid conditions will persist throughout the day, with wind chills remaining below zero through Monday evening.

What to know:

With temps this cold, frostbite is possible in 15 minutes or less on unprotected skin. So be sure to bundle up.