Minnesota weather: Wet start to weekend, cloudy afternoon

Rain will likely last through part of Saturday morning with gradual clearing expected throughout the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures are expected to peak in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

This evening will likely cool into the 40s tonight, making for a crisp, but quiet start to Sunday.

Temperatures, wind, and sky conditions are expected to cooperate Sunday afternoon, leading to a beautiful close to our weekend.

Highs on Sunday will likely warm to near 70 degrees under a sunny sky with light and variable winds.

Monday's forecast is warmer, but breezy with another round of showers and thunder Monday night into Tuesday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: