Minnesota weather: Warmer Wednesday, 70s return for weekend

After a chilly morning with frost on the ground for many in the Twin Cities suburbs, temperatures will climb to a few degrees higher than what we saw on Tuesday.

The high Wednesday will be 62 degrees by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine, making for a pleasantly cool day. The low on Wednesday will fall to about 43 degrees in the Twin Cities, while cooler temps are expected in southeastern and northeastern Minnesota.

An absolutely stunning day is in store on Thursday, with a high of 67 degrees in the Twin Cities metro and lots of sunshine. Much of the area will see highs in the upper 60s.

The warm-up will continue from there, with temperatures in the 70s expected this coming weekend. Saturday is forecast to be a gorgeous fall day with a high of 73 degrees and light southern breezes. Sunday will feature more sunshine and a high of 71 degrees.