Minnesota weather: Warm weekend ahead, cold again next week

The Brief Plenty of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the 40s. Clouds roll in on Sunday with a chance of snow or a winter mix in the northern part of Minnesota. Temperatures are expected to be colder from Tuesday through Thursday.



Saturday is shaping up to be a fantastic December day.

Saturday forecast

Temperatures will be well above average with parts of the state reaching the mid and upper 40s.

There will be dry weather on Saturday, but a system will bring a chance of snow and wintry mix to northern Minnesota on Sunday.

Looking ahead

Monday will be a transition day when we leave the warmer and milder temperatures and head toward another cold snap.

Winds are expected to pick up Monday and eventually draw in much colder air for Tuesday through Thursday.

Most of this forecast stays dry.

Watch for a little dusting or flurries as the surge of cold air arrives next week.

Here's a look at today's highs and the seven-day forecast:

Image 1 of 4 ▼ FOX 9 weather forecast.