Minnesota weather: Warm, sunny Tuesday; nice to start State Fair

A warm day on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine for the better part of the afternoon.

The high on Tuesday will be in the low- to mid-80s across the Twin Cities. A popup storm is possible in the northeastern corner of the state on Tuesday.

Overnight, lows drop into the mid-60s in the Twin Cities.

Wednesday, the high in the Twin Cities will be around 82 degrees with the chance for some showers and storms. But otherwise, there will be partly sunny skies.

Canadian air then makes its way into the area, bringing with it temperatures in the 70s and sunshine to start the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday and Friday.