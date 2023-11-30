Minnesota weather: Sunny Thursday, chance to see the Northern Lights

A sunny day is in store on Thursday, with the chance to see the Northern Lights.

Thursday will be cooler than Wednesday, with a high of around 39 degrees in the Twin Cities. This is still above average for this time of year (the average is 35 degrees). Clear skies will continue overnight, which should aid in the ability to see the Northern Lights.

Friday is looking seasonable for the start of December, though there will be a veil of clouds.

Looking ahead to this weekend, it'll be warmer than average with highs in the upper 30s. Sunday could see a few flurries/sprinkles. Here's the seven-day forecast:

Keep an eye toward the sky on Thursday, as conditions are right for a potential Northern Lights show in the Midwest and beyond.

Forecasters say a G3 (Strong) geomagnetic storm is possible for Thursday night after four coronal mass ejections this week. With clear skies expected in Minnesota, that could set the stage for some spectacular aurora sightings.

For those wishing to chase the lights, it's best to get away from the metro into more rural spots, away from the light pollution from cities. The NOAA is predicting that northern Minnesota will have a high likelihood of seeing the aurora, while the Northern Lights could stretch as far south as central Iowa.

Back in March, a G3 storm created some spectacular sights across Minnesota. But, it's fair to note, the aurora can be fickle, and a geomagnetic storm is tough to predict, so there's no guarantee this storm will be visible to everyone.