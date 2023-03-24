Northern Lights put on a show in Twin Cities, Minnesota

The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, put on a show across much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, Thursday night.

The geomagnetic storm made for a brilliant aurora around 10 p.m. Thursday. It's quite unusual to be able to see the Northern Lights as far south as the Twin Cities.

Here's a sampling of photos from the show (and video, in the player above):

Image 1 of 7 ▼ The Northern Lights above Swanville, Minnesota, on March 23, 2023. (Jesse Hollermann)

And if you're curious why the Northern Lights are so elusive, here's a loop of what happens during a geomagnetic storm: