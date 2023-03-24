Expand / Collapse search

Northern Lights put on a show in Twin Cities, Minnesota

Northern Lights from Hudson, Wisconsin

Blake Higgins shared this video of the Northern Lights above Hudson, Wisconsin, on March 23, 2023.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, put on a show across much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, Thursday night. 

The geomagnetic storm made for a brilliant aurora around 10 p.m. Thursday. It's quite unusual to be able to see the Northern Lights as far south as the Twin Cities. 

Here's a sampling of photos from the show (and video, in the player above): 

The Northern Lights above Swanville, Minnesota, on March 23, 2023. (Jesse Hollermann)

And if you're curious why the Northern Lights are so elusive, here's a loop of what happens during a geomagnetic storm: 

Northern Lights light up sky in Twin Cities

FOX 9's Cody Matz explains the Northern Lights forecast going into the weekend.