Minnesota weather: Sunny after Saturday morning snow, warm Sunday ahead

The Brief It'll be a quiet weekend following Saturday morning's snowfall. Expect a very warm Sunday and a beautiful Monday. There will be a few small chances of light snow this week.



Saturday's snowfall wrapped up early in the morning, making way for a sunny and crisp afternoon with a warm Sunday ahead.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Snow ended quickly and early on Saturday morning with the sky looking to clear throughout mid-morning.

Expect plenty of sunshine the rest of the day, which will melt the snow that fell overnight and this morning.

There will be a little breeze out of the northwest which will keep us feeling chilly this afternoon.

Extended forecast

What's next:

A warm front approaches Saturday night into Sunday, leading to a very mild Sunday outlook.

Temperatures will stay fairly steady Saturday night and warm quickly throughout the day on Sunday.

Highs hit close to 60 degrees or just above Sunday afternoon.

Monday will be very mild as well, but a front will bring more clouds to the area on Tuesday along with a chance of a few snow showers late Tuesday night into very early Wednesday morning.