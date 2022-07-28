Minnesota weather: Stunning day, coolest since early June with highs in 70s

Thursday will be one of the coolest days we've seen since early June, offering a chance to turn off the air conditioning and open the windows to get some free air conditioning.

A persistent northwest flow will keep our dew points in the 40s with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s Thursday afternoon. And absolutely stunning day with plenty of sunshine. Clouds could start to billow up during the middle part of the day, with a partly cloudy sky into the afternoon.

Overnight, temperatures will dip into the 50s for much of Minnesota, leading to a cool start on Friday.

The high on Friday will warm up to around 80 degrees in the Twin Cities. Saturday will be even warmer, with a high around 87 degrees. Then Sunday will feel hot and sticky, as humidity increases and temps limp to close to 90 degrees. Some evening storms are possible on Sunday.