Minnesota weather: Some snow possible Wednesday afternoon; then it gets significantly colder

The gray and cold weather continues, with a bit of snow possible on Wednesday afternoon.

A dusting to possibly an inch of snow is in the forecast for northern Minnesota on Wednesday, while a dusting is also possible in the Twin Cities metro. Wednesday's high will be around 28 degrees.

After this system of wintry weather, it'll become significantly colder in Minnesota. Temperatures will start falling on Thursday, with a high of 19 degrees. Friday will be breezy with flurries possible, and a high of around 20 degrees.

Then it gets even colder. The high on Saturday will be around 10 degrees with a low of 5 below zero. Then we'll see highs in the single digits for Sunday and Monday.

