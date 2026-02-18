Minnesota consumer fraud fund aids hundreds of victims

The Brief Minnesota's consumer fraud restitution fund is set to assist fraud victims. The fund has amassed $4.6 million since July. Victims of Woodbury Dental Arts will be the first to receive restitution.



Hundreds of Minnesotans are about to benefit from the country's first consumer fraud restitution fund.

Minnesota's restitution fund

What we know:

The state legislature established the fund last year, allocating half of the attorney general's recovered money from enforcement actions to confirmed fraud victims.

The fund has collected approximately $4.6 million since July. Victims of the now-closed Woodbury Dental Arts office will be the first to receive compensation, expected to recover about 75% of their losses starting next month.

Why you should care:

The fund was a significant priority for AARP, as older Americans are often targeted by fraudsters.

"This fund will provide financial recovery to those who lost funds to criminals, in some cases their entire life savings, which could mean the difference between getting back on their feet or depending entirely on public support," said Thomas Elness of AARP Minnesota.