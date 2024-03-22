Minnesota weather: Snow totals from first round of spring snow

The first spring snow dumped several inches of snow across the Twin Cities metro and beyond Thursday night into Friday morning. Here's how much snow we got.

Minnesota, Wisconsin snow totals

Higher snow totals were seen across the north metro. Here are the snow totals as of 7 a.m. Friday. (Note: these totals could be a bit higher since flakes are still falling as of this writing).

St. Cloud: 8 inches

Clear Lake: 8 inches

Chisago City: 7.5 inches

St. Francis: 7.5 inches

Becker: 6.7 inches

East Bethel: 6.5 inches

Big Lake: 6.2 inches

Ham Lake: 5.5 inches

Anoka: 5.5 inches

Otsego: 4.8 inches

Maple Grove: 4.2 inches

Champlin: 4.2 inches

New Hope: 4.1 inches

Golden Valley: 4.1 inches

Long Lake: 4 inches

Brooklyn Center: 4 inches

Coon Rapids: 4 inches

Minneapolis: 3.9 inches

Hugo: 3.8 inches

Rochester: 3.8 inches

Shoreview: 3.6 inches

Burnsville: 3.5 inches

Stillwater: 3.5 inches

White Bear Lake: 3.5 inches

Northfield: 3.3 inches

Falcon Heights: 3.2 inches

Richfield: 3.2 inches

Lakeville: 3 inches

Savage; 2 inches

Carver: 2.2 inches

This is a developing story and will be updated as the snow moves out of the area.

More snow Sunday

More snow, with higher snow totals than this latest round of wintry weather, is in the forecast for Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Twin Cities metro and much of Minnesota starting at 7 a.m. Sunday. This wintry weather will bring snow and wind on Sunday but then the potential for changing precipitation types, which will lead to adjustments in the forecast.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.