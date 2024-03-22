Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
4
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Clay County, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Koochiching County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mahnomen County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Murray County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, South Itasca County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Barron County, Polk County

Minnesota weather: Snow totals from first round of spring snow

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated  March 22, 2024 8:11am CDT
Winter Weather
FOX 9

MN weather: First spring snow update [6 a.m.]

Here's the latest on the overnight storm that dropped several inches of snow in the Twin Cities.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The first spring snow dumped several inches of snow across the Twin Cities metro and beyond Thursday night into Friday morning. Here's how much snow we got. 

Minnesota, Wisconsin snow totals

Higher snow totals were seen across the north metro. Here are the snow totals as of 7 a.m. Friday. (Note: these totals could be a bit higher since flakes are still falling as of this writing). 

  • St. Cloud: 8 inches
  • Clear Lake: 8 inches
  • Chisago City: 7.5 inches
  • St. Francis: 7.5 inches
  • Becker: 6.7 inches
  • East Bethel: 6.5 inches
  • Big Lake: 6.2 inches
  • Ham Lake: 5.5 inches
  • Anoka: 5.5 inches
  • Otsego: 4.8 inches
  • Maple Grove: 4.2 inches
  • Champlin: 4.2 inches
  • New Hope: 4.1 inches
  • Golden Valley: 4.1 inches
  • Long Lake: 4 inches
  • Brooklyn Center: 4 inches
  • Coon Rapids: 4 inches
  • Minneapolis: 3.9 inches
  • Hugo: 3.8 inches
  • Rochester: 3.8 inches
  • Shoreview: 3.6 inches
  • Burnsville: 3.5 inches
  • Stillwater: 3.5 inches
  • White Bear Lake: 3.5 inches
  • Northfield: 3.3 inches
  • Falcon Heights: 3.2 inches
  • Richfield: 3.2 inches 
  • Lakeville: 3 inches
  • Savage; 2 inches
  • Carver: 2.2 inches

This is a developing story and will be updated as the snow moves out of the area. 

READ MORE: Spring snow leads to slick roads Friday morning

More snow Sunday

More snow, with higher snow totals than this latest round of wintry weather, is in the forecast for Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Twin Cities metro and much of Minnesota starting at 7 a.m. Sunday. This wintry weather will bring snow and wind on Sunday but then the potential for changing precipitation types, which will lead to adjustments in the forecast. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

