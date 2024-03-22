Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
4
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Clay County, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Koochiching County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mahnomen County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Murray County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, South Itasca County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Barron County, Polk County

Minnesota weather: Spring snow leads to slick roads Friday morning

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated  March 22, 2024 6:52am CDT
Weather
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Snow overnight has led to some slippery spots on area roadways, with many streets covered with snow or slush Friday morning. 

READ MORE: Snow totals from first spring snow

The Twin Cities metro was forecast to pick up anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow, with flakes expected to start wrapping up Friday morning. The winter weather advisory is in place until 10 a.m. on Friday for the Twin Cities metro and areas of central and southeastern Minnesota but could expire earlier. 

Spring snow making for slick roads Friday morning

The overnight snow has led to some slick roads Friday morning in the Twin Cities metro and beyond. FOX 9's Bill Keller has the details.

Sunshine is likely by the afternoon hours, which will help melt some of this light, fluffy snow that fell. The high on Friday is around 35 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Slick roads Friday morning

The Minnesota Department of Transportation's website shows slush and snow partially covering roadways in the Twin Cities metro, while some areas of central and southeastern Minnesota are seeing roads completely covered. 

In an update at 6:15 a.m., the Minnesota State Patrol said statewide from 5 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, there were 175 crashes (19 with injuries, one was serious/fatal) and 101 vehicle spinouts/vehicles off the road, and three jackknifed semi-trucks.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS LIST

More snow Sunday

MN weather: First spring snow update [6 a.m.]

Here's the latest on the overnight storm that dropped several inches of snow in the Twin Cities.

More snow, with higher snow totals than this latest round of wintry weather, is in the forecast for Sunday,

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Twin Cities metro and much of Minnesota starting at 7 a.m. Sunday. This wintry weather will bring snow and wind on Sunday but then the potential for changing precipitation types, which will lead to adjustments in the forecast. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.