Minnesota weather: Spring snow leads to slick roads Friday morning

Snow overnight has led to some slippery spots on area roadways, with many streets covered with snow or slush Friday morning.

The Twin Cities metro was forecast to pick up anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow, with flakes expected to start wrapping up Friday morning. The winter weather advisory is in place until 10 a.m. on Friday for the Twin Cities metro and areas of central and southeastern Minnesota but could expire earlier.

Sunshine is likely by the afternoon hours, which will help melt some of this light, fluffy snow that fell. The high on Friday is around 35 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Slick roads Friday morning

The Minnesota Department of Transportation's website shows slush and snow partially covering roadways in the Twin Cities metro, while some areas of central and southeastern Minnesota are seeing roads completely covered.

In an update at 6:15 a.m., the Minnesota State Patrol said statewide from 5 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, there were 175 crashes (19 with injuries, one was serious/fatal) and 101 vehicle spinouts/vehicles off the road, and three jackknifed semi-trucks.

More snow Sunday

More snow, with higher snow totals than this latest round of wintry weather, is in the forecast for Sunday,

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Twin Cities metro and much of Minnesota starting at 7 a.m. Sunday. This wintry weather will bring snow and wind on Sunday but then the potential for changing precipitation types, which will lead to adjustments in the forecast.

