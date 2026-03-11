LIVE UPDATES: Minnesota snow causing slick spots on roads

The Brief Snow is making for slick road conditions across much of Minnesota for the Wednesday morning commute. Find live updates on conditions below, and watch FOX 9 live in the player above.



Winter weather is back, with flakes falling across the area Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Snow has led to slush on the roads in the Twin Cities metro, which is creating slick spots on roadways – especially on bridges and overpasses, as well as side streets and parking lots.

The slick spots are patchy because the ground has been so warm over the past few days. The warm ground has also helped keep snow totals lower. However, there are minor accumulations in the Twin Cities, especially north of the metro, where there is a winter weather advisory in effect until Wednesday afternoon.

Snow is expected to wind down by around sunrise Wednesday. Skies will then clear, making way for afternoon sun and a high of around 39 degrees. Any snow that did fall is expected to melt pretty quickly.

Find live updates on weather and road conditions below.

6 a.m. - Plows out salting

Plows are out in the Twin Cities metro area clearing up the slushy roadways and dropping salt, as temperatures hover around the freezing mark Wednesday morning.

MnDOT is reporting partially covered roads in the Twin Cities, with a couple completely covered roadways in the southwest metro and north of the Twin Cities.

You can find the latest road conditions from MnDOT here.

5:30 a.m. - Slushy spots on Twin Cities roadways

There are some slick spots on Twin Cities roadways, with MnDOT reporting most roads are partially covered in snow or slush.

