Minnesota weather: Morning snowflakes give way to bright, seasonable Wednesday

The Brief Morning snow tapers off Wednesday morning, though roads could be slick for the early commute. Sunshine returns by afternoon with highs in the upper 30s. There's another chance for rain on Thursday and more snow this weekend.



Early snow in the Twin Cities clears out for a bright and seasonable Wednesday afternoon with highs near 40.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Snow that fell across parts of central and southern Minnesota Tuesday night into Wednesday morning left some minor accumulation, especially areas just north of the metro, where a winter weather advisory is in effect until around 10 a.m.

The snow created some slushy conditions in the metro, leading to slick spots on roadways, parking lots and sidewalks.

READ MORE: Minnesota snow causing slick spots on roads

Snow winds down through the morning, giving way to clearing skies and a sunnier afternoon. Highs reach the upper 30s and low 40s, with the Twin Cities metro topping out around 39 degrees. Northerly winds at 10 to 20 mph will keep conditions a bit breezy. Any snow that falls is expected to melt quickly.

Wednesday night turns calmer and quiet with passing clouds and lows dipping into the 20s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Thursday is expected to start quiet with increasing clouds through the day. Gusty winds develop as the next system approaches, bringing rain to the metro and accumulating snow in northern Minnesota. The metro area may see a few flakes on the backend of the system as temperatures cool.

Friday is expected to be brighter and much calmer with highs in the upper 30s.

The next system approaches Saturday into Sunday, bringing additional snow chances before colder temperatures settle in next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)