Minnesota weather: Rain, snow mix in Twin Cities

The Brief The Twin Cities got a mix of rain and snow across the metro. Low level clouds and fog have descended onto Minneapolis, while White Bear Lake got about an inch of snow. Any snow that stuck Tuesday will be melted by Wednesday.



A mix of rain and snow hit the Twin Cities Tuesday evening, which could continue overnight.

Twin Cities rain and snow

Local perspective:

The Twin Cities got a variety of weather Tuesday evening.

Most of the Twin Cities have had a mix of rain and snow throughout the evening, which is expected to continue overnight then dry out Wednesday.

White Bear Lake got about an inch of snow, while Eden Prairie's snow turned into rain as the evening went on.

Low level clouds and fog are descending on Minneapolis.

One or more inches could accumulate overnight in the Twin Cities as the rain-snow mix continues.

More rain Thursday

What's next:

Wednesday will have a mainly sunny afternoon which will melt most of the snow the metro accumulates overnight.

Heavy rain is expected Thursday evening, which will turn into a wintry mix by Friday morning.