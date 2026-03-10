Minnesota weather: What to expect with light rain, snow Tuesday night

The Brief Tuesday is cloudy and cooler with highs in the 40s. Afternoon rain changes to snow overnight, with 1–2 inches possible in parts of central Minnesota. Snowflakes wrap up Wednesday morning for a sunnier afternoon.



Expect a fairly gray and cooler Tuesday before light rain arrives in the Twin Cities metro, then transitions to snow overnight.

Tuesday's forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Tuesday starts with patchy morning sun before clouds thicken through the afternoon.

Highs reach around 46 degrees in the Twin Cities metro under fairly gray skies. Northeasterly winds at 10 to 20 mph will keep conditions a bit breezy.

Rain and snow chances:

A stray sprinkle is possible later in the afternoon before light rain develops in the evening. As colder air arrives, rain transitions to snow overnight in the metro, potentially leading to slick roads by Wednesday morning.

Snow totals of around 1 to 2 inches are possible across central and parts of southern Minnesota. Northwestern Wisconsin could see 2 to 3 inches.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Snow ends by mid-morning Wednesday, with skies clearing for afternoon sunshine. Highs reach the upper 30s, so whatever snow accumulates should melt quickly.

Thursday begins quietly with highs in the mid-40s. Another system arrives later in the day, bringing mostly rain to the metro area, though a few flakes could mix in at times.

More snow chances return this weekend, followed by a stretch of much colder temperatures.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

