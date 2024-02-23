Minnesota weather: Seasonably cool Friday then back to bright and mild for the weekend

Friday will feel much cooler as temperatures return to seasonable, but a mild and warmer weekend is ahead with potential record-breaking warmth to start the week.

The high on Friday in the Twin Cities metro area is around 34 degrees, closer to the average high of 32, thanks to a cold front working its way through the state.

Cloud coverage is accompanying the cold front, bringing the chance for a random flake or sprinkle, but it will be few and far between. The clouds will clear out by Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Overnight temperatures dip back below freezing on Friday and Saturday morning with temperatures in the teens for the metro area, and single digits for northern Minnesota.

However, a southwest breeze will kick in, bringing warmer air by the afternoon and gusts as strong as 25-30 mph. The high is around 46 degrees in the metro area and in the 50s for western Minnesota.

Looking ahead, the start of the week stays well above average, and we could see record warmth on Monday. Temperatures plunge by midweek before heating back up for a pleasant end of the week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: