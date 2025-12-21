Minnesota weather: Seasonable Sunday, a few slick spots Monday morning
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A wintry mix late Sunday night could lead to icy and slick spots on Monday morning.
Wintry mix on Sunday night
Local perspective:
Temperatures start off chilly on Sunday, but warm up into the 20s and 30s this afternoon in southern Minnesota.
Winds will be out of the south and will lead to a fairly quiet and mild afternoon.
Extended forecast
What's next:
A wintry mix will slide through the southern half of the state, including the Twin Cities, after midnight.
This may lead to a few icy spots for the Monday morning commute.
Temperatures warm up by midday, especially during Monday afternoon, leading to better driving conditions for those slick areas of the morning.
The rest of the forecast is shaping up to stay mild with daytime highs and overnight lows above average.
There will be little to no precipitation ahead after Sunday night.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.