Minnesota weather: Seasonable Sunday, a few slick spots Monday morning

The Brief It will be cooler up north on Sunday, with 20s and 30s in southern Minnesota. A light wintry mix is possible tonight, leading to some slick Monday morning commutes. It'll be mild and quiet for the rest of the forecast.



A wintry mix late Sunday night could lead to icy and slick spots on Monday morning.

Wintry mix on Sunday night

Local perspective:

Temperatures start off chilly on Sunday, but warm up into the 20s and 30s this afternoon in southern Minnesota.

Winds will be out of the south and will lead to a fairly quiet and mild afternoon.

Extended forecast

What's next:

A wintry mix will slide through the southern half of the state, including the Twin Cities, after midnight.

This may lead to a few icy spots for the Monday morning commute.

Temperatures warm up by midday, especially during Monday afternoon, leading to better driving conditions for those slick areas of the morning.

The rest of the forecast is shaping up to stay mild with daytime highs and overnight lows above average.

There will be little to no precipitation ahead after Sunday night.