Minnesota weather: Scattered showers and storms Saturday, sunny by Sunday

Saturday won't be a total washout, but isolated storms and showers will pop up around the state throughout the day,

A cold front has moved in and will continue tracking South through the day today, and as it does so it brings some rain, and isolated storms to parts of the state. Most of the activity will take place this afternoon into the early evening hours before clearing overnight.

While some could bring heavy rain and small hail, no severe weather is expected. This cold front could bring haze back into the sky as smoke filters into the upper atmosphere.

Overnight sky will clear, and temperatures will drop into the low 50s overnight. By Sunday sunshine returns in a big way. Temperatures on Sunday will warm into the upper 60s low 70s for much of the state as a dry and quiet weather pattern returns.

Looking ahead, temperatures will heat up back into the 80s with a mostly calm week. The average temperature for this time of year is 77 degrees.