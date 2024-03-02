Minnesota weather: Record warmth this weekend; showers possible Sunday

It’s feeling more like spring with record heat expected for the weekend and a chance of showers on Sunday.

The record high temperature for the Twin Cities metro area on Saturday is 54 degrees, and we’ll have a shot at beating that record by 10 degrees. We won’t have as much wind in the forecast for Saturday, but still a breeze here and there.

The wind returns overnight, keeping us warm through Sunday morning. It will be so warm overnight that we will likely set another record for the warmest overnight low temperature for March 3.

We’ll be shooting up to near 70 degrees on Sunday afternoon in the metro area, which would set a new record high. Sunday will be blustery with a small chance of a passing shower or two as a cold front sweeps across Minnesota to close out the weekend.

Temperatures won’t be as warm for the workweek, but still above average for daytime highs and overnight lows all of next week. Watch for a few passing showers on Monday, but other than that, we’ll continue this warm and fairly dry weather pattern.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: