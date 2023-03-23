Minnesota weather: Quiet with afternoon sunshine

High pressure is building in, which is keeping temperatures cooler on Thursday and keeping precipitation to our south.

A brighter day overall is expected in the afternoon, with a high of around 36 degrees in the Twin Cities. Cooler temperatures are expected in western Minnesota. Lows in the single-digits and teens are expected for much of the state overnight Thursday into Friday.

Friday's high will be in the 40s for the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota, while western and northern Minnesota will see highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Looking ahead to this weekend, Saturday will be more seasonable with a high of 43 degrees. The day will feature more clouds with a northern breeze.

In the forecast for Sunday is pleasant sunshine, with a high of around 42 degrees. It'll be fairly calm and quiet.

Here's your seven-day forecast: