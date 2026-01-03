Minnesota weather: Quiet Saturday forecast, wintry mix Sunday

The Brief Saturday will feature light winds under a fairly overcast sky. A light wintry mix is expected to pass by during the second half of Sunday. There will be mild temperatures ahead for the work week.



Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Winds stay light on Saturday, making for a decent winter day without the impact of a breeze.

Temperatures peak in the 20s for most, with single digits and teens farther into northern Minnesota.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Temperatures warm up a touch more on Sunday, but it will come with a shot at light wintry mix.

This mixed precipitation passes by the second half of Sunday and could lead to some slippery spots.

This wintry mix moves out throughout the evening hours of Sunday, leading into a quiet Monday.

The work week will be mild with daytime highs in the 30s and overnight lows staying warmer as well.