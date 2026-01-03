Minnesota weather: Quiet Saturday forecast, wintry mix Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It'll be a generally quiet forecast on Saturday with a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. However, a wintry mix on Sunday could lead to slick spots on Sunday afternoon.
Saturday forecast
Local perspective:
Winds stay light on Saturday, making for a decent winter day without the impact of a breeze.
Temperatures peak in the 20s for most, with single digits and teens farther into northern Minnesota.
Extended forecast
What's next:
Temperatures warm up a touch more on Sunday, but it will come with a shot at light wintry mix.
This mixed precipitation passes by the second half of Sunday and could lead to some slippery spots.
This wintry mix moves out throughout the evening hours of Sunday, leading into a quiet Monday.
The work week will be mild with daytime highs in the 30s and overnight lows staying warmer as well.
