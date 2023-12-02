Minnesota weather: Mild weekend with above-average temperatures

Mild weather with slightly above-average temperatures is in store for the first weekend of December.

Saturday’s high is slightly above average at 39 degrees, with sunshine in the morning and cloud coverage increasing in the afternoon. The overnight low will be around 24 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy with a high of 38 and an overnight low of 27. There’s a chance for a few flurries on Sunday.

The upper 30s will stick around through the start of the week, and then temperatures will climb again into the 40s. The average high at this time of year is 34 degrees.

Here’s the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)



