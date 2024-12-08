Minnesota weather: Mild again Sunday, another surge of bitter air on the way

The Brief Temperatures are expected to be mild for most of Sunday. Northern Minnesota gets a good shot at accumulating snow and with a wintry mix expected there later on Sunday. Monday is expected to be blustery with a burst of flurries ahead of a midweek surge of bitter air.



Most of Minnesota will miss out on the snow on Sunday while the northern tier of the state will have a different, wintry mix type of day.

Some places along the north shore may pick up 6 to 8 inches of snow!

Sunday forecast

Sunday is expected to stay quiet and mild in the Twin Cities.

The forecast shows overcast and light winds in the metro area, with temperatures hovering in the mid 40s.

The northern part of the state has a decent shot at accumulating snow, with winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories in place.

Looking ahead

A front is expected to move through on Monday, leading to a strong northwest wind and bursts of flurries.

Temperatures may fall later in the afternoon behind this front.

Tuesday looks cloudy and cool before the frigid air arrives on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will be in the mid-teens on Tuesday night with Wednesday afternoon hovering in the upper single digits.

With a breeze on Wednesday, we’ll be looking at subzero wind chills all day!

The surge of cold will likely slide to our southeast by the end of the weekend with a mellow weather forecast for Friday and into the weekend.

Here's a look at today's forecast and the seven-day forecast:

Image 1 of 3 ▼ FOX 9 weather forecast. From: FOX 9