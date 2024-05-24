Minnesota weather: Here's your Memorial Day weekend forecast

The Memorial Day holiday weekend is going to stray away from being a hot one, but our weather will stay comfortable for Minnesota.

Most of Minnesota will feature high temperatures in the 60s (especially the northern half of Minnesota). The Twin Cities will have a chance of a few lower 70s, but far from hot. The pattern recently has been wet, and while there aren't any washouts in the weekend forecast, there will be a few chances for showers here and there. These may show up as a few interruptions leaving most of the daylight hours dry.

After early rain and storms on Friday, another round will pass through parts of the state and into Wisconsin midday and into the afternoon.

In terms of wind over the weekend, expect a blustery close to Friday as gusty west and northwest winds blow. Saturday will feature a breeze out of the south and southwest. Winds switch to the east and northeast for Sunday.

The unsettled May pattern continues, leading to frequent changes in the timing and placement of showers and thunderstorms. Check for changes in your forecast with the FOX 9 Weather App this weekend. Download it here.

Here's a look at the weekend forecast around the state and northwestern Wisconsin:

Twin Cities Memorial Day weekend forecast

Highs in the 70s are expected for much of the weekend in the Twin Cities, but we're in an unsettled weather pattern, so be sure to stay with FOX 9 for changes in the forecast.

Brainerd Lakes area Memorial Day weekend forecast

Highs near and in the lower 70s are expected in the Brainerd Lakes area for Saturday and Sunday of the holiday weekend. We're in an unsettled weather pattern, so be sure to stay with FOX 9 for changes in the forecast.

Hibbing, Ely, BWCA Memorial Day weekend forecast

In northern Minnesota, highs in the 60s are expected for much of the holiday weekend. We're in an unsettled weather pattern, so be sure to stay with FOX 9 for changes in the forecast.

Hayward and northwest Wisconsin Memorial Day weekend forecast

In northwestern Wisconsin, highs in the mid-60s and near 70 are in the forecast for much of the holiday weekend. We're in an unsettled weather pattern, so be sure to stay with FOX 9 for changes in the forecast.