Minnesota weather: Rumbles early, breezy and fairly seasonable Friday

Thunderstorms push through Friday morning, but the afternoon will dry out for a breezy and seasonable day.

It will be a warmer start Friday morning as thunderstorms move in from the northeast toward the Twin Cities metro. The storms and showers will likely arrive around 8 a.m. for most of the metro, making for a wet morning commute.

The initial line of thunderstorms will push into Wisconsin about mid-morning. Then, there is a slight break in the action before another line of pop-up showers and rumbles occurs in the early afternoon.

Once that system moves out, the afternoon turns brighter but breezy, with winds coming out of the south and west at 10-20 mph. The metro area will reach a high of around 73 degrees before temperatures cool overnight into the mid-50s.

