MN weather: Seasonable sunshine, early sprinkle possible Thursday

Seasonable sunshine is expected for much of Minnesota on Thursday, but a sprinkle in the Twin Cities can't be ruled out for the morning.

Thursday will be relatively dry for most of Minnesota, but those near the Iowa border will have some rain this morning. The Twin Cities metro area could get a sprinkle mid to late morning and early afternoon.

Thursday is the coolest day of the foreseeable future, with a high of 66 degrees thanks to northeastern breezes. The clouds move out for some afternoon sunshine. Overnight stays clear and cool as temperatures dip into the 40s.

Another round of rain is possible on Friday. The morning will stay relatively dry, with temperatures reaching the low 70s. By the afternoon, a frontal boundary moves through, bringing a chance for scattered showers, rumbles, and stronger breezes that could last into the evening.

With the fishing opener and Mother’s Day this weekend, the forecast is looking relatively nice, with highs in the 70s and possible late-day rumbles on Sunday. The workweek starts mild, but we could see more rain showers by midweek.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: