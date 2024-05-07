Minnesota weather: Morning rain, afternoon rumbles for Tuesday

It’s an unsettled Tuesday with morning rain and isolated afternoon rumbles, but the day won’t be a total washout.

Showers roll through Tuesday morning, before moving out of the Twin Cities metro area by mid to late morning. There is a chance for isolated rumbles in the afternoon, but the day will stay relatively mild, with a high of around 72 degrees.

Overnight, the weather remains quiet with passing clouds as temperatures drop into the 50s. Scattered thunderstorms develop again Wednesday afternoon but will likely stay in southern Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro area is on the northern fringe of that system, so a stray rumble or shower is possible.

Thursday is calmer and cooler, with highs in the 60s. We could see our next chance of rain on Friday.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: