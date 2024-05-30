Minnesota weather: Bright and breezy day; rumbles Thursday night

A bright and breezy day is in store with chances for rumbles later Thursday night.

It's a beautiful start to Thursday morning with clear skies and temperatures in the 50s. The afternoon should stay dry and warm in the Twin Cities metro with a high of 77 degrees. However, there will be a noticeable southerly breeze with 10-20 mph winds.

The cloud coverage will gradually increase as scattered showers and storms move east into the state. Western Minnesota could see rain in the afternoon, but the showers will likely hold off until the late evening and overnight hours for the Twin Cities.

Showers linger into Friday morning, and there are chances for more rain later in the day. Friday won’t be a total washout, but cloud coverage is sticking around as temperatures cool to a high of 71 degrees in the metro area.

Things remain unsettled heading into June, with chances for isolated showers and storms through the start of the week. A weekend warm up is on the way, with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and temperatures in the 80s on Sunday and into the week.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: