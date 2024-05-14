Minnesota weather: Hazy sunshine Tuesday, late-day rain Wednesday

Minnesota is in for a mild and bright day, but lingering smoke on Tuesday will make for hazy sunshine.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada prompted an air quality alert for much of the state on Monday, but the low-level smoke has moved out of the area. Some smoke lingers in the upper atmosphere, creating a slight haze for Tuesday.

Overall, it will be a beautiful spring day with highs in the 70s, a light wind out of the east at 5-10 mph, and pleasant sunshine.

Overnight, the cloud coverage starts rolling in as temperatures cool to 51 degrees. Passing clouds stick around on Wednesday with a high of 73 degrees for the metro area. A system is pushing east on Wednesday evening, bringing a chance for rain and thunder into the overnight hours, but the risk for severe weather is extremely low.

Rain showers could linger into Thursday, as temperatures stay cool in the lower 70s. Things heat back up by the end of the week and into the weekend with highs in the upper 70s, and we could see a chance for more showers.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: