Minnesota weather: Highs in the 70s to start the week
(FOX 9) - A beautiful day is in store following some overnight rain that brought a quarter of an inch to the southern part of the Twin Cities and lesser amounts north.
The high on Monday in the Twin Cities will climb to 74 degrees, with cooler temperatures in the 60s in northern Minnesota. Southern Minnesota will see highs in the 70s but with more cloud cover, with the possibility of an end-of-the-day sprinkle in southwestern Minnesota.
Overnight, there will be patchy cloud cover in the Twin Cities with lows in the 50s for the southern half of Minnesota, while it’ll dip into the 40s in northern Minnesota.
Tuesday will see highs in the 70s in the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota, with partly cloudy skies for much of the area. A pop-up shower can’t be ruled out for the northern half of the state in the afternoon.