Minnesota weather: Heat sticks around, with another day of potentially record-setting temperatures

Another hot and humid day on Wednesday, with highs nearing 100 degrees.

Tuesday was oppressively hot — and was the hottest feeling day of the year across southern Minnesota, with a record-high of 98 degrees in the Twin Cities. The heat warning continues on Wednesday, but it won't be as bad as it was on Tuesday.

The morning is hotter than Tuesday morning but dew points will fall off a little bit, making it slightly less oppressive. The lower dew points will keep the heat index below 110 instead of 115 in the Twin Cities. The high on Wednesday will be around 97 degrees (which would tie the record), with a heat index of about 107 degrees.

A warm fog will develop Wednesday night, and it'll be tropical and stuffy with a heat advisory. The low will be around 72 degrees.

The heat advisory continues into Thursday. It will still be a bit steamy, but not quite as hot. A high of 88 degrees will feel more like 95 degrees for the first day of the Minnesota State Fair.

Friday's high will be around 86 degrees and humid.

Then this weekend will be glorious. Dew points will fall into the upper 50s to near 60, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. This trend continues into next week.

Here's the seven-day forecast: