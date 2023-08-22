Twin Cities broke daily temp record on Tuesday

Much of Minnesota was well in the 90s on Tuesday with some spots surpassing 100 degrees. At the same time, parts of northern Minnesota were comfortably in the 60s.

In the Twin Cities, a record was set for the daily high temp as the thermometer hit 98 degrees. That surpassed the last record set in 1971.

Record or not, the heat indices across southern Minnesota were brutal with feels-like temperatures well into the triple digits. In Mankato, the feels-like temp hit 120. Spring Lake Township and Inver Grove Heights also both hit heat indices of 119.

If you needed to cool off, you could have made a trip up north. In the Duluth area, temperatures were in the low 60s thanks to a wind off the lake. Port Wing, Wisconsin, on the southern shore of Lake Superior, was a chilly 52 degrees Tuesday afternoon.