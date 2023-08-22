Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Barron County
8
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Grant County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Douglas County, Pope County, Stevens County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Mower County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Cottonwood County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Jackson County, Martin County, Murray County, Nobles County, Rock County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Swift County, Washington County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 9:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County

Twin Cities broke daily temp record on Tuesday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9

Minnesotans try to beat the heat Tuesday

The day before the Minnesota State Fair opens, many Minnesotans are trying to beat the heat on Tuesday at different lakes and beaches. FOX 9’s Rob Olson checks in from Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis.

(FOX 9) - Much of Minnesota was well in the 90s on Tuesday with some spots surpassing 100 degrees. At the same time, parts of northern Minnesota were comfortably in the 60s.

In the Twin Cities, a record was set for the daily high temp as the thermometer hit 98 degrees. That surpassed the last record set in 1971.

Record or not, the heat indices across southern Minnesota were brutal with feels-like temperatures well into the triple digits. In Mankato, the feels-like temp hit 120. Spring Lake Township and Inver Grove Heights also both hit heat indices of 119.

If you needed to cool off, you could have made a trip up north. In the Duluth area, temperatures were in the low 60s thanks to a wind off the lake. Port Wing, Wisconsin, on the southern shore of Lake Superior, was a chilly 52 degrees Tuesday afternoon.