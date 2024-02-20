Minnesota weather: Back into a freeze-thaw cycle as we say goodbye to the snowpack this week

Enjoy the snow while it's here because it will soon melt away with the sunshine and mild temperatures in the week ahead.

Tuesday will be bright and tranquil as the snowpack starts to dwindle. There will be plenty of sunshine with a high of 43 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area.

The freeze-thaw cycle continues as the overnight low for Tuesday remains in the upper 20s and mostly clear skies.

On Wednesday, temperatures remain about 15 degrees above average with highs in the mid to upper 40s. There will be slightly less sunshine in the afternoon as clouds start to roll in. By Thursday, temperatures drop slightly as a weak frontal boundary moves in.

Friday is our coolest day of the week with highs in the 30s, but temperatures heat back for a beautiful looking weekend.

Here’s your seven-day forecast: