Minnesota weather: Beautiful Monday with filtered sunshine and highs in the 50s

Expect a bright and mild Monday in Minnesota before rain and snow chances return later this week.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Monday is slightly cooler as a cold front moves through. Highs climb into the 40s and 50s for central and southern Minnesota, but stay cooler in the 20s and 30s for northern regions. The Twin Cities metro is expected to top out at around 54 degrees.

High clouds drift overhead, allowing for filtered sunshine. Breezes remain light at 5–15 mph.

Monday night turns a bit cooler with passing clouds. A few flakes or light sprinkles are possible north of the metro, though the Twin Cities should remain mostly dry.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Temperatures hold in the 40s for much of the week as Minnesota shifts into a more active weather pattern.

Tuesday starts quiet and fairly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s. Light rain develops later in the afternoon and transitions to snow overnight into early Wednesday.

Clouds will clear for a brighter Wednesday afternoon, allowing sunshine to melt any minor accumulation. Temperatures warm into the low 40s on Wednesday, still slightly above the average high of 38 degrees.

Another chance for rain and snow arrives later Thursday, with additional snowflake chances into the weekend. Temperatures trend cooler to end the week, with highs in the 30s on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

