Minnesota weather: Showers and rumbles Friday, wintry mix early Saturday

Periods of rain and a few rumbles move through Minnesota on Friday before transitioning to a wintry mix and snow for some into early Saturday.

Showers and rumbles Friday

The forecast:

Temperatures in the Twin Cities metro will remain above average Friday, reaching a high of around 53 degrees. Winds are light from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Periods of rain showers are expected across much of Minnesota on Friday. The rain will not fall steadily all day, but on-and-off showers are likely through the afternoon and evening, with a random rumble of thunder possible.

In western and northwestern regions, rain will transition to a wintry mix and wet snow later in the day. Accumulation is expected to be limited, but falling temperatures could lead to slick spots on area roads.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for western Minnesota from 3 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday due to potential travel impacts.

Overnight, the Twin Cities may see showers mix with light snow before tapering off Saturday morning.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Saturday will start with a wintry mix but clear up for a sunny afternoon with highs in the 40s. Sunday will be warmer, with temperatures reaching the 60s.

The weather will remain pleasant on Monday, with highs in the 50s. Clouds return Tuesday with cooler air arriving midweek. Temperatures drop into the 30s on Wednesday before rebounding in the 40s by Thursday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

