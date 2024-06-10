Minnesota weather: Another sunny and comfortable day Monday

It’s going to be a beautiful Monday with plenty of sunshine, but our next chance of rain is right around the corner.

It will start cooler on Monday, but it will heat up nicely to an afternoon high of 75 degrees. A light breeze, low humidity, and lots of sunshine will make for comfortable conditions to start the workweek.

Overnight temperatures dip into the 60s as showers approach from the west and will likely arrive in the metro early Tuesday morning. There is a break in the afternoon before isolated storms could redevelop in the early to mid-afternoon. The remainder of the day is nice as temperatures climb into the 80s.

Things keep heating up on Wednesday, as southern Minnesota could see highs in the 90s. Wednesday could be borderline unsettled, as isolated showers could develop during the day.

The remainder of the workweek looks calmer and feels more like summer, with highs in the 80s.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: